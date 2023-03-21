Chabot provided a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Chabot opened the scoring late in the first period. It was his 10th goal and 38th point in 64 outings this season. Chabot entered the contest on a nine-game goal-scoring drought, though he did register three assists in that span. He's also well positioned to reach the 40-point milestone for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.