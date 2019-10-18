Chabot scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM, two hits and a blocked shot with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas.

Chabot logged a game-high 28:12 time on ice, easily the highest total on either team, and finally got his first goal of the season out of the way. The 22-year-old racked up 14 goals and 55 points as a sophomore in 2018-19 and will be looked upon as the leader of Ottawa's blueline again this season.