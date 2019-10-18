Senators' Thomas Chabot: Tallies first of the year
Chabot scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM, two hits and a blocked shot with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas.
Chabot logged a game-high 28:12 time on ice, easily the highest total on either team, and finally got his first goal of the season out of the way. The 22-year-old racked up 14 goals and 55 points as a sophomore in 2018-19 and will be looked upon as the leader of Ottawa's blueline again this season.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Logs heavy minutes in loss•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Back in action•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Earns eight-year extension•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Dealing with illness•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Registers three shots versus Finland•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Status for Worlds uncertain•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.