Chabot scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Chabot snapped a five-game slump with his second-period marker, which put the Senators up 6-0 and chased Jonathan Quick from the contest. The goal was Chabot's fifth of the season, three of which have been scored over his last seven outings. He's at 16 points, 50 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 31 appearances in a top-four role.