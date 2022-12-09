Chabot scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Chabot tied the game at 2-2 in the first period with a deflected shot that beat Jake Oettinger. The 25-year-old Chabot has been excellent since returning from a concussion, amassing three goals and six assists in his last seven games. The defenseman continues to be a leader on the Senators' blue line, and he's up to six goals, nine helpers, 51 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 27 hits and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances.