Senators' Thomas Chabot: Targeting Wednesday return
Chabot (upper body) is hoping to be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Avalanche, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Chabot will get a few more days to get healthy and will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to suit up. The 21-year-old is having a break out campaign, as he has racked up 38 points, 45 hits and 68 blocks in 38 contests this season. Look for the blueliner to continue logging big minutes once given the green light to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Resumes skating•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Lands on IR with upper-body injury•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Out three weeks•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Won't go Saturday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Injured in Friday's loss•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sets table for man-advantage goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...