Chabot (upper body) is hoping to be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Avalanche, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Chabot will get a few more days to get healthy and will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to suit up. The 21-year-old is having a break out campaign, as he has racked up 38 points, 45 hits and 68 blocks in 38 contests this season. Look for the blueliner to continue logging big minutes once given the green light to return to the lineup.