Chabot recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.
All three helpers came in the third period after the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie through 40 minutes. Chabot missed significant time due to injury this season, but he still wrapped up the campaign with seven goals and 38 points through 59 games.
