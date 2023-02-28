Chabot picked up a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Chabot picked up both assists in the second period, including on Drake Batherson's power-play tally, before scoring a goal 47 seconds into the third. It's an encouraging performance from Chabot, who had only two points, both assists, in his previous eight contests. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to nine goals and 25 assists through 54 games this season.