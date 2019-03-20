Senators' Thomas Chabot: Traveling with team
Chabot (toe) is joining the team on their three-game road trip and could play against Edmonton on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Chabot has missed the last two games with this injury and was considered week-to-week starting March 13. Of course, the Senators -- who currently sit in last place in the league with 56 points -- could opt to rest the Quebec native for the last leg of the season. Chabot has reached career highs in his third NHL season, racking up 49 points (13 goals, 46 assists) through 62 games. More information on the blueliner's availability should become available closer to Saturday's puck drop.
