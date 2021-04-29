Chabot tallied a goal and an assist and dished out two hits Wednesday in the Senators' 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Chabot recorded both of his points in the second period, snapping a five-game scoring drought in the process. The 24-year-old is now sitting on 30 points for the season, marking the third year in a row he's reached that total.
