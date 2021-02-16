Chabot picked up two assists in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The talented blueliner set up Evgenii Dadonov for the winner 2:19 into the extra frame, helping to cap an incredible comeback from a 5-1 deficit. Chabot snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, but on the season he has a solid three goals and nine points in 16 contests.