Chabot picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

The 26-year-old blueliner added two shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger in his first action since Dec. 2. Chabot missed 12 contests in between due to a leg injury, his second lengthy absence of the season, but Sunday's performance is a strong sign he's 100 percent and already back up to game speed. He's only played 10 games so far in 2023-24, but Chabot has contributed six helpers, 28 shots on goal, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.