Chabot scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. He fired seven shots.

Both points came on the power play. Chabot's goal came at 19:32 of the second period to get the Sens on the board with some momentum as they headed to the final frame. The goal was Chabot's second of the season (22 games; two goals, 11 assists). The seven shots were a season high for the smooth defender. Chabot has been hampered by injury pretty much every season of his career. He should be a solid performer going forward as long as he stays healthy. But remember to downgrade him a touch at draft next fall -- you can't win with your stud defender in the infirmary for too long.