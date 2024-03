Chabot logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

After missing five games with a lower-body injury, Chabot made his presence felt in his return to the Senators' lineup, tying the game 1-1 with a goal in the first period before adding an assist on Tim Stutzle's marker in the second. The 27-year-old blueliner had four goals and six points in eight games prior to the injury. Overall, Chabot's up to 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) through 39 games this season.