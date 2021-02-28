Chabot notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

All three Ottawa goals came on the man advantage, although the team's offense got started too late to make a difference in the final outcome. Chabot has been picking apples by the bushel lately, racking up seven assists in the last five games, and on the season the 24-year-old is up to three goals and 14 points through 20 contests.