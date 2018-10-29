Senators' Thomas Chabot: Whips up two more assists
Chabot generated two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Sunday's 4-3 overtime road loss to the Golden Knights.
Only two defensemen have more points than Chabot's 13-spot (three goals, 10 assists) through 10 games -- John Carlson of the Capitals and Toronto's Morgan Rielly have recorded 14 points apiece. There should be plenty more where that came from for Chabot, as the top-pairing defenseman with the heavy power-play role is averaging more than 22 minutes per contest. We'd advise that you go back to the well on Chabot in DFS as long as it takes for the Quebec native to become a household name and priced accordingly in such contests.
