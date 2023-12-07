Chabot (lower body) is expected to miss at least four weeks, Darren Dreger of TSN reports Thursday.

Chabot returned from a hand injury Friday, but he played in just two contests before being hurt again. It's been a difficult campaign for the 26-year-old defenseman, who has four assists, three hits and 20 blocks in nine appearances. Erik Brannstrom is likely to continue to play regularly while Chabot is unavailable.