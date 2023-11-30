Chabot (hand) will return to the lineup Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Chabot has missed the last 10 games with a fractured hand, suffered versus the Islanders on Oct. 26. The talented blueliner is likely to lose some power-play time as Jake Sanderson and Jakob Chychrun may have passed him on the depth chart. Chabot had three assists in seven games before he was placed on long-term injured reserve.