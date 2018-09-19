Senators' Thomas Chabot: Won't be rushed back
Chabot will likely sit in the preseason until coach Guy Boucher feels he's ready for game action, as Boucher is in no rush to get him on the ice, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Chabot is the Senators' brightest defensive prospect, and with Erik Karlsson gone, the 21-year-old will likely get every opportunity to show he can be a top-tier defenseman as he develops. For now, watch him cautiously, as the Senators clearly aren't going to take any chances with playing him too soon.
