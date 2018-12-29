Chabot (upper body) has already been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Capitals, per Senators coach Guy Boucher.

Boucher told reporters after Friday's game against the Islanders that Chabot would be set up for further evaluation, but the bench boss was quick to confirm that the rising star is "definitely out Saturday." The top-pairing, power-play defenseman has collected 10 goals and 28 assists through 38 games as a bit of a consolation for Erik Karlsson moving to the Sharks in the offseason. All his owners can do is hope for the best upon Chabot's next medical evaluation, but in the meantime, expect the Senators to recall a defenseman from AHL Belleville.