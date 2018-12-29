Senators' Thomas Chabot: Won't go Saturday
Chabot (upper body) has already been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Capitals, per Senators coach Guy Boucher.
Boucher told reporters after Friday's game against the Islanders that Chabot would be set up for further evaluation, but the bench boss was quick to confirm that the rising star is "definitely out Saturday." The top-pairing, power-play defenseman has collected 10 goals and 28 assists through 38 games as a bit of a consolation for Erik Karlsson moving to the Sharks in the offseason. All his owners can do is hope for the best upon Chabot's next medical evaluation, but in the meantime, expect the Senators to recall a defenseman from AHL Belleville.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Injured in Friday's loss•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sets table for man-advantage goal•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Bursting into elite tier•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Best on blue line•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Bursting into elite tier•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: No signs of slowing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...