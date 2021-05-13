Chabot (upper body) won't play for Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Chabot missed the final four games of the regular season with his upper-body issue, and although his injury is considered "nothing serious," he evidently won't be back to 100 percent in time for the World Championship, which is is set to kickoff May 21. The 24-year-old blueliner racked up six goals, 31 points and 120 shots on net through 49 contests this campaign.
