Chabot has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes for rest purposes, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Chabot has recorded points in each of his last six appearances, racking up three goals, seven assists, seven blocked shots and four hits while averaging 23:05 of ice time across that span. He participated in Thursday's morning skate but will be kept off the ice for the Senators' regular-season finale, presumably to give him additional rest ahead of the playoffs.