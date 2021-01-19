Stuetzle won't be available Tuesday night against the Jets due to a minor injury.
Ottawa doesn't seem to be overly concerned about Stuetzle's injury, so it's possible he'll only have to miss one contest with the issue. With Stuetzle unavailable, Alex Galchenyuk will draw into the lineup and make his Senators' debut against Winnipeg on Tuesday.
More News
-
Senators' Tim Stuetzle: First career NHL goal•
-
Senators' Tim Stuetzle: Takes ice Sunday•
-
Senators' Tim Stuetzle: Won't practice until Sunday•
-
Senators' Tim Stuetzle: Named top forward at World Juniors•
-
Senators' Tim Stuetzle: Headed to Ottawa for camp•
-
Senators' Tim Stuetzle: Signs ELC with Senators•