Stuetzle will fly to Ottawa on Saturday night to join the Senators for training camp, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Germany was just knocked out of the World Junior Championship on Saturday, so Stuetzle is now free to join the club that selected him with the third overall pick in the 2020 draft for camp. The 18-year-old forward was one of Germany's best players during the WJC, racking up five goals and 10 points in just five games. Stuetzle will have to quarantine for seven days after arriving in Ottawa, but he should be able to get a few practices in before the Senators' regular-season opener against Toronto on Jan. 15. Although nothing's been confirmed yet, Stuetzle appears poised to be a full-time player for the Sens in 2020-21.