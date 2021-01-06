Upon the conclusion of the IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday, Stuetzle was named the tournament's top forward, reports Brent Wallace of TSN.

Stuetzle formed something of a Team Germany three-headed monster with teammates John-Jason Peterka and Florian Elias, who combined for 29 points in just five games and finished fourth, fifth and sixth in tournament scoring. Despite the low expectations surrounding the Senators as a whole this season, fans and fantasy managers alike have plenty to be excited about with Stuetzle, who figures to feature in a substantial role in Canada's capital this season.