Stuetzle (broken hand) is back skating with his team and has been cleared for contact, reports Sportsnet.ca. He underwent surgery on the hand Oct. 15 and is slightly ahead of schedule.

Stuetzle hopes to be back to 100 percent in a couple weeks, just in time for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships in Alberta. He had five points, all assists, in last year's tourney and could be named team captain for Germany. The team flies to Edmonton on Dec. 13.