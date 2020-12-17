Stuetzle (hand) is back to 100 percent ahead of the 2021 World Junior Championship according to general manager Pierre Dorian, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Even if Germany makes it all the way to the Championship game, Stuetzle should be available to join Ottawa for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season. While the Senators are certainly in rebuilding mode, it would be a shock to see the 2020 No. 3 overall pick not spend the entire season in the NHL. Even with the shortened season, the young winger has all the tools to put together a 20-goal campaign and should provide solid fantasy value.