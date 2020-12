Stuetzle signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Sunday.

Stuetzle has recovered from the October surgery that repaired his broken hand, and he's officially signed his first NHL contract. The third-overall pick is expected to make an immediate impact with the Senators after posting 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) over 41 games for Mannheim of the DEL. He's currently playing for Germany at the 2021 World Junior Championship, where he has two points through two games.