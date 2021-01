Stuetzle completed his quarantine and joined the Senators for practice Sunday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

After being named the top forward at the IIHF World Junior Championship by posting five goals and as many assists over five games, Stuetzle will join the Senators ahead of Friday's season opener against the Maple Leafs. The No. 3 overall pick should easily make the NHL roster. While it's unclear what role he'll play out of the gate, a top-six gig is within reach.