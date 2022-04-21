Stutzle did not take part in Thursday's practice session, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Stutzle briefly left Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver but was able to finish the game, so his status against the Jackets on Friday should probably be considered questionable. In his last six outings, the 20-year-old German has racked up five goals and five helpers, including a trio of power-play points. As such, he figures to be a top-half fantasy target if you can play versus Columbus.