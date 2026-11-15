Stutzle notched a goal, went plus-2 and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Stutzle's tally arrived with just under six minutes remaining in the third period, which put the Senators up 3-1 to ultimately seal the deal. Overall, the 24-year-old center has 11 goals, 25 points, a plus-10 rating, 51 shots on net, 45 hits and 16 blocked shots over 21 appearances this season. His two-way play style translates incredibly well to his fantasy production, as he's an elite-level option in category based leagues moving forward.