Stutzle scored twice in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

This guy just keeps getting better every week. Stutzle has six NHL multi-goal games, trailing Martin Havlat for the most by a Sens player age 20 or younger. He already has 18 multipoint games, which makes him fifth in franchise history for players before they turn 21. Who's on that list? Alexandre Daigle (25), Havlat (22), Bray Tkachuk (20) and Alexei Yashin (19). Stutzle has eight points (three oals, five helpers) in his last eight games.