Stutzle had two assists in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.

The first was a secondary assist on Mathieu Joseph's first-period snipe, and the second was a primary helper on Travis Hamonic's slapper to finish the scoring in the third. Either way, they all count the same. Stutzle leads the Sens with 17 points in 13 games. He is also tied for fourth overall in the NHL with 14 apples. Stutzle is in a seven-way tie for 14th in league scoring, and he's on track to best his 90-point effort from last season.