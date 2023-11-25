Stutzle scored a goal with an assist in Friday's 5-3 home loss against the Islanders.

Stutzle scored his fifth goal of the season at 10:56 of the second period to cut the lead to 4-2, and he had primary assist on Drake Batherson's goal just 47 seconds late, as the Sens made things interesting. He has been on fire in the month of November, tallying three goals with 12 points across the past seven games. He'll look to stay hot in Monday's game against the visiting Panthers.