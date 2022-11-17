Stutzle scored an empty-net goal to go with a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Stutzle helped Brady Tkachuk break a 1-1 tie on a second-period power play, then capped the scoring by finding the empty net with 41 seconds remaining. The third overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft doubled his point total from 29 as a rookie to 58 last season, and now Stutzle finds himself averaging over a point per game, with six goals and 11 assists through 16 appearances. He has been especially hot lately, producing five goals and 11 points in the last seven games.