Senators' Tim Stutzle: Another three-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stutzle scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.
The star center had a point in every period, including a dazzling individual effort on his shortie in the second. Stutzle has five multi-point performances in the last six games, a red-hot stretch in which he's erupted for five goals and 13 points as he looks to get back to the 90-point plateau in a season for the first time since 2022-23.
