Stutzle scored a goal, dished an assist, doled out three hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Stutzle was involved in the Senators' first two goals. He opened the scoring at 10:45 of the first period and assisted on a Mathieu Joseph goal 2:50 later. This was Stutzle's second multi-point effort in a row following his recent four-game point drought. The 22-year-old has endured a couple of slumps this season, but he's generally been a strong scorer. He's up to 13 goals, 51 points, 139 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-4 rating through 52 appearances.