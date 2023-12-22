Stutzle notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Stutzle helped out on a Josh Norris tally in the first period. This was Stutzle's fifth assist over the last four games, and three of those helpers have come with the man advantage. The German forward is up to 31 points, 85 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating over 28 contests this season. Stutzle has no goals on his last 16 shots, but his talent level should eventually help him get back on track in that regard.