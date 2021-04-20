Stutzle registered an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Stutzle has helpers in consecutive outings, and he's up to five points through 10 games in April. The 19-year-old winger has produced a solid 24 points, 93 shots on net and 38 hits through 43 contests as a rookie. He carries a minus-20 rating, but that's likely more a product of playing for the Senators than an indication of his play individually.