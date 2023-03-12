Stutzle notched two assists and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Stutzle has four multi-point efforts in his last seven games, amassing five goals and six helpers over that span. The 21-year-old helped out on goals by Claude Giroux and Nick Holden to give the Senators a chance to compete late in Saturday's game. Stutzle is up to the 70-point mark for the first time in his three-year career. He has 31 goals, 39 assists, 178 shots on net, 92 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 61 outings.