Stutzle scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Stutzle scored at 17:57 of the second period to get the Senators within a goal, but an equalizer never materialized. The 19-year-old has done well in his rookie year with six goals, nine helpers and 58 shots on net through 25 games. He's added 21 hits and eight PIM to give his game a little bite, but the scoring numbers are strong enough to justify a fantasy roster spot as well.