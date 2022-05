Stutzle's knee injury is not as bad as originally feared and he could return to action for Germany at the World Championship, Gord Miller of TSN and NBC reports.

Germany will have four games remaining in the round-robin during which Stutzle could suit back up for the international squad, including Thursday's matchup with Denmark. At least fantasy players can breathe a sigh of relief that this shouldn't impact the 20-year-old winger's availability for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.