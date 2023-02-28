Stutzle scored a goal on six shots in a 6-2 victory over the Red Wings on Monday.
Stutzle has already set new personal bests this season in goals (27) and points (60). With just three more tallies, the 21-year-old winger will get over the 30-goal threshold and figures to remain a top-end fantasy target for the rest of the year, even with Ottawa facing an uphill battle for a playoff spot.
