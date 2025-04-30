Stutzle scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday in Game 5.

His goal went into the empty net at 17:09 of the third period to make the score 3-0. Stutzle has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two games, and five points, including three helpers, in five games this postseason. He has 11 shots. Stutzle came into the playoffs on a three-game, seven-point scoring streak (three goals, four assists), so the guy is red hot right now. Game 6 will be in Ottawa on Thursday with Toronto up 3-2.