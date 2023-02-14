Stutzle scored the game-winning goal and added three assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames.

He also added three shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-4 rating to his ledger. Stutzle was particularly brilliant during crunch time as Ottawa scored twice in 46 seconds inside the final three minutes of the third period to force OT -- with the 21-year-old picking up the primary assist on each -- before he ended the evening by wiring the puck inside the post past Jacob Markstrom. Stutzle pocketed four points in the Sens' final game before the All-Star break, and he's now done it again in their second game back, with another four-point eruption coming back on Jan. 7. The third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft appears on the verge of superstardom, and through 48 games this season he's racked up 23 goals -- already a new career high -- and 53 points.