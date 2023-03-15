Stutzle netted two goals in Ottawa's 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.
Stutzle's first marker was scored while Ottawa was shorthanded in the first period, and it tied the game at 2-2. He has 34 goals and 73 points in 63 contests this season. Stutzle is red hot with eight goals and 14 points over his last nine outings.
