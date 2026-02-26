Stutzle is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Red Wings due to the flu, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.

Stutzle played for Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but his status is in question for the Senators' first game back in action. He had scored goals in nine of 12 appearances prior to the layoff, logging nine goals, six assists, 12 hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 19:36 of ice time across that span.