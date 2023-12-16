Stutzle recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Stutzle has picked up a goal and five helpers over eight contests in December. It's not quite the 12-points-in-nine-games he showed in November, but it's still a strong pace for the 21-year-old. Overall, he's at 22 points, 79 shots, 25 hits and a plus-6 rating through 25 appearances. Stutzle's shooting just 7.6 percent so far, a number that's bound to go up since his career low for a season is 10.8 percent as a rookie in 2020-21.