Stutzle picked up a pair of assists, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Stutzle earned the primary helper on Drake Batherson's power-play tally in the first period before setting up Thomas Chabot on the man advantage in the third. With Tuesday's two-point game, Stutzle extended his point streak to three games while posting 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last seven contests. The 20-year-old forward is on pace to top his 58-point mark from last season with 10 goals and 17 assists through 25 games.