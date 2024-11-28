Stutzle notched three assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Stutzle earned one of those helpers on the power play. He has two goals and five assists during a five-game point streak after producing his first multi-point effort since Nov. 7. The 22-year-old is up to nine goals, 19 helpers, 10 power-play points, 46 shots on net, 43 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances this season.