Stutzle recorded three assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.

One of Stutzle's helpers came on the power play. This was his first multi-point effort of the season, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in all four games, picking up two goals and four helpers along the way. The 21-year-old has added 15 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating while centering the Senators' top line.